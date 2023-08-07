One man dead after early morning crash, shooting

BreakingNews
A Springfield man died early Monday morning after being shot multiple times.

According to an incident report, police found Rakeem Ford, 32, near North Limestone Street with several gunshot wounds on his legs and abdomen around 12:12 a.m. Ford was transported to Mercy Health - Springfield, where he died.

Police had responded to North Spring Street and East North Street regarding a traffic accident and gunshots heard in the area. Ford was found in a parking lot near 150 N. Limestone St., the Springfield post office.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. A Springfield Police Division representative declined to share if there is a suspect but said updates will be shared.

This story will be updated.

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.

