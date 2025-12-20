OVI checkpoint in Fairfield Twp. tonight

The Butler County OVI Task Force will conduct a checkpoint tonight on Ohio 4 in Fairfield Twp.
The checkpoint will begin at 9 p.m. today and end no later than 1 a.m. Sunday. The checkpoint is scheduled for westbound Ohio 4 at Indian Meadow Drive.
Saturation patrols will also be conducted.
Butler County OVI Task Force Coordinator Pete Reising said checkpoints “are our continuing effort to reduce OVI related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities.”
