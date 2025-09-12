OVI checkpoint scheduled tonight in West Chester Twp.

The Butler County OVI Task Force will conduct a checkpoint today from 7:15 p.m. to no later than 10 p.m., according to a task force press release.
The location will be in the southbound lane on Ohio 747/Princeton-Glendale Road at Premier Way in West Chester Twp.
Along with the checkpoint, saturation patrols will occur in the immediate surrounding area. The checkpoints are an effort to reduce OVI-related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities, according to the task force.
The Butler County OVI Task Force is funded by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Ohio Department of Public Safety.
In Other News
1
Serve City needs your help as number of those in need in Hamilton is...
2
Miami University Marching Band to play at Bengals game this Sunday
3
Middletown man sentenced to 29 years for sexually exploiting toddler on...
4
Downtown Springfield Winans to close Sunday
5
Butler County deputies arrest two for endangering children
About the Author