Oxford’s first medical marijuana dispensary opens

Coward said that the dispensary offers a full range of products from several cultivators.

“You’ll see the full suite of licensed products in the state of Ohio,” Coward said. “We’ve taken in deliveries from the 12 most popular cultivator names that I’m sure most patients are familiar with.”

Under Ohio law, medicinal marijuana can’t be sold in a smokeable form, instead, edibles, lotions, and oils will be available.

Several customers lined up at 10 a.m., including Hamilton resident Tony Wolters. Wolters said he understands those who might not be open to having a store so close to home but also said he encourages people to look more closely into it.

“I tell people to do research, look more in-depth into it, and then make your decision after that,” Wolters said. “Just don’t judge based off of what you see.”

Oxford plans to open a second medicinal marijuana dispensary named Inspire Cannabis at 5280 College Corner Pike later this year. Construction at the site has already begun.