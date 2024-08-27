Part of North Dixie Highway closed during day between Franklin and Miamisburg until Friday

North Dixie Highway, between Kenneth Koons Blvd and Pennyroyal Road outside Franklin, is closed between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. through Friday.
Crews will be installing 1,000 feet of water main to enhance fire protection for the businesses to the north of Kenneth Koons Boulevard.
North Main detour is a left on Kenneth Koons Boulevard, right on Dayton-Oxford Road, which becomes Chautauqua Road. Turn left on Dayton Pike.
Southbound detour is south Cincinnati Dayton Pike (Dixie Highway). Take a right on Chautauqua Road, left on Kenneth Koons Boulevard, and right on Dixie Highway (North Main Street).
