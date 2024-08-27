Part of North Dixie Highway closed during day between Franklin and Miamisburg until Friday

BreakingNews
Aug 27, 2024
North Dixie Highway, between Kenneth Koons Blvd and Pennyroyal Road outside Franklin, is closed between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. through Friday.

Crews will be installing 1,000 feet of water main to enhance fire protection for the businesses to the north of Kenneth Koons Boulevard.

North Main detour is a left on Kenneth Koons Boulevard, right on Dayton-Oxford Road, which becomes Chautauqua Road. Turn left on Dayton Pike.

Southbound detour is south Cincinnati Dayton Pike (Dixie Highway). Take a right on Chautauqua Road, left on Kenneth Koons Boulevard, and right on Dixie Highway (North Main Street).

