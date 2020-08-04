Patchy fog to start; Chance of showers in afternoon

We will see some patchy fog through daybreak across the region, with some especially dense fog in Butler, Montgomery, Preble and Warren counties following thunderstorms that dropped torrential rain on Sunday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
The NWS warned visibility will fluctuate rapidly over short distances, lowering to a quarter-mile or less at times. Motorists are advised to add extra time to reach their destinations, and to make sure to leave plenty of distance to the vehicle in front of them.
Fog is expected to clear after 9 a.m.
Outside of the fog, it will be a partly sunny day today, with a high near 77 degrees. We will see a chance of rain in the early afternoon, especially around 2 p.m., though rain chances will fall again later in the afternoon.
Tonight, we will start out mostly cloudy, but skies will gradually clear. Low temperatures will be a cool 56 degrees.
Tomorrow will be a calm and mostly sunny day, with temperatures get up to around 79 degrees. At night, it will stay clear, with temperatures still dipping down into the upper 50s.
For Thursday, it will again be sunny, with a high near 81 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with a low of around 61 degrees.