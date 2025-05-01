Person arrested after vehicle pursuit in Franklin and Middletown

A police chase of an alleged stolen vehicle in Franklin and Middletown today ended with a suspect in custody.
Franklin police got a hit on a flock camera for a possible stolen vehicle — a blue Chevrolet pickup truck. Police initiated a stop as the vehicle fled heading from Franklin west on Ohio 73 to north on Germantown Road to west on Carmody Boulevard.
Franklin Police Chief Adam Colon said when the first stop was initiated, “the vehicle immediately sped up.”
A Franklin officer successfully performed a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle.
A white male with tattoos was taken into custody and sat in a police cruiser until he was taken away by ambulance, according to Journal-News staff at the scene.
Police have not released the identity of the suspect.
“If he’s not wanted already, he’ll have a slew of other charges coming his way,” Colon said.
He said Warren County is “heavy handed” on flee charges and the state has recently increased the penalty for it.
Middletown police assisted on scene.
About the Author