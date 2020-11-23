X

Person of interest sought in vehicle fires, thefts in Harrison Twp.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office released video footage of a person of interest in multiple vehicle fires and thefts from vehicles in Harrison Twp. on Nov. 20, 2020.
By Kristen Spicker

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a person of interest in multiple vehicle fires and thefts in Harrison Twp. on Friday.

Three vehicles were set on fire on Oneida Avenue, Embury Park Road and Ome Avenue, according to Facebook post by the sheriff’s office. The same night, two vehicles nearby were broken into and had items stolen from them.

Deputies shared security camera footage of a person of interest on Oneida Avenue around 2:14 a.m.

Any with information on the person or the crimes should contact Detective Patrick O’Connell at 937-890-3430 or oconnellp@mcohiosheriff.org.

