Breaking: 5 things to know about the apparent assassination attempt on Trump at one of his golf courses

PHOTOS: 76th Primetime Emmy Awards arrivals

1 / 95
Megami, left, and Nymphia Wind arrive at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)