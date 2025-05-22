PHOTOS: Final security preparations for NATO event in Dayton

052125 NATO prep
052125 NATO prep
052125 NATO prep
052125 NATO prep
052125 NATO prep
052125 NATO prep
052125 NATO prep
052125 NATO prep
052125 NATO prep
052125 NATO prep
052125 NATO prep
052125 NATO prep
052125 NATO prep
052125 NATO prep
052125 NATO prep
052125 NATO prep
052125 NATO prep
052125 NATO prep
052125 NATO prep
052125 NATO prep
052125 NATO prep
1 / 21
Police from multiple departments meet in the security zone as final preparations were made for NATO events Wednesday, May 21, 2025 in downtown Dayton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF