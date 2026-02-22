PHOTOS: Fire breaks out at historic Butler County Courthouse

Fire breaks out at historic Butler County Courthouse
Butler County Courthouse fire
Butler County Courthouse fire
Butler County Courthouse fire
Butler County Courthouse fire
Butler County Courthouse fire
Butler County Courthouse fire
Butler County Courthouse fire
Butler County Courthouse fire
Butler County Courthouse fire
Butler County Courthouse fire
Butler County fire
1 / 12
Fire breaks out at historic Butler County Courthouse