PHOTOS: Northern lights visible last night; expected to continue through Sunday

“A coronal mass ejection is an eruption of solar material,” the NOAA said. “When they arrive at Earth, a geomagnetic storm can result.”

The aurora borealis is expected to be visible for northern states and part of the lower Midwest to Oregon.

The NOAA released view lines for aurora borealis. For Friday night, all of Ohio is outside of the view line, with the northern portion of the state inside the view line Saturday.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

