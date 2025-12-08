Planned utility rate increases in Hamilton coming on Jan. 1

The city renegotiated the Rumpke trash contract in 2024, which took effect last year. The trash contract calls for “gradual increases” over the life of the contract, which means a 4.4% increase in 2026.

Year two of the five-year rate plan for stormwater customers will see residential rates increase by another $2 a month. Stormwater rates are a flat monthly fee. Starting on Jan. 1, residential rates will be $9 a month. Commercial rates will vary and based on the amount of “impervious area” on their property, like asphalt and concrete.

The natural gas rate plan is in year three and customers will see an average of a 3.5% increase. There are no increases planned for electric rate customers in 2026.

The city has said rate increases will help pay for the rising costs to provide the services, which are part of the city’s Department of Infrastructure and will see an increase of 5.02% across all infrastructure funds.

Hamilton’s Department of Infrastructure will invest $52.3 million in capital projects.

“The rate increases are in place to support our operations and maintenance, as well as our capital investment ... making sure we are investing appropriately into these systems so that they’re continuing to provide safe, reliable affordable utilities now and into the future.

Some of the significant capital projects include $1.6 million for 16 new EV charging stations; $3 million to bolster the electric system at Hamilton Enterprise Park “which will lead to economic development opportunities in that area which leads to job creation;” and $14 million for a booster pumping station and hydropneumatic tanks.

But Porter said they are looking to save money, including new ways. In 2026, a water main replacement on Welsh Avenue will be done in-house, where the city will spend $120,000 on materials and saving $250,000.

“It’s about being innovating with our resources, just challenging ourselves to drive the most value out of the investment that our community is making with their rates,” Porter said.