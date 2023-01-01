Police: 2 stabbed in Springfield altercation

Two men stabbed each other during an altercation Sunday in Springfield, according to police.
The incident was called in at 6:30 a.m. this morning about a stabbing in the 1300 block of Sunset Avenue. Some type of altercation between two men lead to them stabbing each other, according to dispatch.
Both were taken to local hospitals, a dispatcher said.
Additional details were not available and the incident is under investigation.
