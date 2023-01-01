dayton-daily-news logo
Police: 2 stabbed in Springfield altercation

By , Staff Writer
15 minutes ago

Two men stabbed each other during an altercation Sunday in Springfield, according to police.

The incident was called in at 6:30 a.m. this morning about a stabbing in the 1300 block of Sunset Avenue. Some type of altercation between two men lead to them stabbing each other, according to dispatch.

Both were taken to local hospitals, a dispatcher said.

Additional details were not available and the incident is under investigation.

