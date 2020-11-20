Police chase in Hamilton ends in fiery crash

A police chase Thursday night in Hamilton ended in a fiery crash.
The crash happened around 8 p.m. in the 200 block of Progress Avenue after the driver of a Honda Civic fled when a Hamilton police officer tried to pull him over.
Lisa Short said she and her children had just returned home from getting some Christmas decorations, including an angel in memory of her grandmother who died this summer. She sent her daughter out to the car to bring the angel inside.
“She wasn’t in the house 5 minutes and it was just all chaos broke loose,” Short said, which quickly brought to mind a bad wreck in July when she said someone hit her head-on while she was stopped at a red light and totaled her brand-new van. “It sounded just like that, the screeching tires, the big booms.”
Short’s car was heavily damaged, and possibly totaled when the suspect struck her car parked at the corner of Progress and Elvin avenues.
“(The suspect) hit the back passenger side of my vehicle and basically tore the whole back half out on the passenger side. … it was literally pushed up in the grass and the front end was out in the street almost.”
After hitting her car, the suspect struck a parked SUV and then the Civic caught fire.
The driver then ran away as 15 to 20 police cruisers arrived and she saw officers running, she said.
Short said she was told the suspect was caught a block and a half away, but police have not confirmed that report.
We are working to learn more information about the chase and crash, as well as the suspect’s name and charges he may face.