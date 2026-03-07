Police find missing kids and mom in Franklin and Middletown; woman arrested

Crews responded around 2:45 a.m. Saturday7 to Emerald Edge apartments off East Second Street in Franklin on reports of a missing child and mother, said Franklin police Capt. Brian Pacifico.

The charges stem from an investigation that began after officers responded to a 911 open line call and found three children, ages 7, 4 and 2, left unattended inside an apartment, according to police.

Officers checked different apartments, ultimately finding three children inside with no adults in the residence, he said.

Pacifico said a 911 dispatcher could hear children talking in the background of an open 911 call and they triangulated the call to find a location.

Pacifico said upon talking with the children and their neighbors, police found that four children and a dog are supposed to be in the apartment.

Neighbors said they thought the child might have been chasing the dog that may have escaped the residence, according to Pacifico.

Later on, police found out the children’s grandmother has the dog in another city, he said.

Pacifico said at that point, they were searching for the 6-year-old, and Steinmetz and multiple agencies showed up to the scene to help search.

“Through investigations and through conversations, they found the 6-year-old was located in Middletown at a babysitter’s house,” he said.

Pacifico confirmed the child is safe and no injuries were reported.

He said Steinmetz showed up to the apartment and was taken into custody.

She is at the Warren County Jail, with a bond set at $6,250 for all four counts.

Steinmetz will appear in court Monday, March 9.