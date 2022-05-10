Hamilton police identify all victims in FOP Lodge stabbing linked to cartel

“This was found to be an isolated incident targeting the victims,” according to police.

Diaz Lira died of a stab wound, police said. In Mexico, Guanajuato’s immigration secretary confirmed he was from the state. Loved ones told journalist Ivan Riviera the 21-year-old’s family is involved in the cartel drug trade and he ran with two cousins to Ohio to escape the violence. They believe he died at the hands of cartel hitmen.

The surviving victims ― Adan Edgardo Segoviano Hernandez, 21, of Hamilton; Joaquin Tovar, 56, of Hamilton; and Jerson Estrada Medrano, 21, of Hamilton ― were treated for severe lacerations which were not life-threatening, police said.

Anyone with knowledge about the whereabouts of Juan and Oscar Flores is asked to contact Hamilton police at 513-868-5811, ext. 2002, or call 911.

Representatives of the FOP lodge said no FOP members were at the event, according to an FOP Hamilton Lodge 38 Facebook post.

“The FOP Lodge 38 does not condone this type of behavior and we find it absolutely abhorrent,” according to the post.

The incident remains under investigation.

Journalist Larry Seward with Journal-News content partner WCPO contributed to this report.