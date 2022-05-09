Police: Incident at FOP Lodge was a stabbing; reward offered for men connected to incident

The person killed died of a stab wound, police said. and the other three victims sustained non-life threatening stab wounds from the assault. The three surviving victims were treated at an area hospital, police said.

Butler County Coroner’s Office spokesman Martin Schneider said they are still trying to get in touch with the family of the deceased victim, and the autopsy was completed Monday morning. Once next-of-kin contact has been made, the public report would be released.

Anyone with knowledge about the whereabouts of Juan and Oscar Flores is asked to contact Hamilton Police detectives at 513-868-5811, ext. 2002, or call 911.

Caption Juan Flores, left, and Oscar Flores, right were being sought by Hamilton police to be questioned as persons of interest in a deadly shooting May 7, 2022, during a private event at the FOP Lodge in Hamilton.

Representatives of the FOP lodge said no FOP members were at the event, according to an FOP Hamilton Lodge 38 Facebook post.

“The FOP Lodge 38 does not condone this type of behavior and we find it absolutely abhorrent,” according to the post.

The incident remains under investigation.