X

Police investigating fatal shooting of Hamilton man

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Stunning aerial view of downtown Hamilton

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Crime & Law | 32 minutes ago
By Lauren Pack

A Hamilton man died Monday in a Montgomery County hospital of a gunshot wound, according to the coroner’s office there.

Daiquon Peterson, 25, of Lane Street, died from a gunshot wound to the head. His death has been ruled a homicide by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, and Hamilton detectives are investigating.

ExploreFairfield police investigating weekend bar shooting incident

Peterson was shot Sunday night in Hamilton. At about 8:20 p.m., three 911 calls were received by dispatchers reporting a man had been shot in a vehicle in the 2300 block of Dixie Highway.

One caller said he heard about 15 gunshots near the McDonald’s on Dixie.

Another male caller told dispatchers, “There has been a shootout. It (vehicle) is in the ally. I think somebody is bleeding out.”

Another caller said, “Somebody is shot. I think he got hit in the head. In the ally by McDonald’s. I just seen it. He is in a car. He is slumped over.”

Peterson was transported to a Butler County hospital then later transported by medical helicopter to a Dayton hospital, where he died.

ExploreTop stories of 2020: Officer shooting, Liberty Twp. homicides topped crime news

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.