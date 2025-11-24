Police looking for Hamilton man accused of 1997 homicide

A Butler County grand jury indicted a Hamilton man who is accused of a 1997 homicide, according to court records.
Authorities say Hubert H. Whitehead III of Hamilton “did cause the death” of a person, who was not identified in court documents.
Whitehead was indicted by a Butler County grand jury on Monday on three felonies.
He’s facing a murder charge, which is an unclassified felony and carries a prison sentence of 15 years to life.
The murder charge includes a gun specification, which could add three years to the minimum prison sentence.
Whitehead was also indicted on two felonious assault counts, both of which are second-degree felonies.
The Butler County prosecutor’s office could not provide more details about the case.
About the Author