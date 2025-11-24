Police looking for Hamilton man accused of 1997 homicide

Whitehead was indicted by a Butler County grand jury on Monday on three felonies.

He’s facing a murder charge, which is an unclassified felony and carries a prison sentence of 15 years to life.

The murder charge includes a gun specification, which could add three years to the minimum prison sentence.

Whitehead was also indicted on two felonious assault counts, both of which are second-degree felonies.

The Butler County prosecutor’s office could not provide more details about the case.