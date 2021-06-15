Police: Man shot in Springfield, hit by cruiser dies

Cole appeared to have a gunshot wound to his left arm and shoulder, the release stated. He was taken by Springfield Fire Division to Springfield Regional Medical Center. Cole was then flown by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, where he died Monday, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

There are no suspects at this time, police said.

Both incidents remain under investigation. Springfield police continue their investigation into the shooting incident, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the vehicle-pedestrian accident related to the shooting incident.

Officials scheduled a Wednesday morning press conference to discuss the incident, and have met with Cole’s family.