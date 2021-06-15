Police: Man shot in Springfield, hit by cruiser dies

A man who died after he was shot in Springfield and then run over by a cruiser last weekend has been identified.
Eric Eugene Cole, 42, died after a shooting incident on June 13, according to a release from the Springfield Police Division.
Officers were dispatched around 11:22 p.m. Sunday to the 1400 block of South Center Boulevard on a report of someone shot.
The first officer to respond to the scene was “involved in an accident with the shooting victim,” identified as Cole.
“The victim was lying in the street when he was struck by a marked cruiser as the officer arrived on scene in emergency response,” the release stated.
Cole appeared to have a gunshot wound to his left arm and shoulder, the release stated. He was taken by Springfield Fire Division to Springfield Regional Medical Center. Cole was then flown by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, where he died Monday, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.
There are no suspects at this time, police said.
Both incidents remain under investigation. Springfield police continue their investigation into the shooting incident, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the vehicle-pedestrian accident related to the shooting incident.
Officials scheduled a Wednesday morning press conference to discuss the incident, and have met with Cole’s family.