Police presence behind West Chester Walmart after report of man with gun

West Chester Police are on the scene in a wooded area around Walmart on Cincinnati-Dayton Road investigating a report of a man in with a rifle walking behind the building, according to Barb Wilson, township spokeswoman.
There are about 15 police officers from the township and other agencies checking the area after a report was received about 12:50 p.m. A drone and K-9 units are also being used.
No buildings have been evacuated.
“They are just checking out the report. They are taking it seriously, but there is nothing definitive. Just investigating,” Wilson said.
In Other News
1
‘Voices of America Country Music Fest’ returns to West Chester with...
2
Cable man dies after crashing into tow truck on Ohio 4 in Clark County
3
McCrabb: Middie goes from volunteering at TV Middletown to shooting...
4
Gettysburg’s Peach Orchard holds juicy stories
5
Springfield church bringing Ukrainian family to the U.S.
About the Author