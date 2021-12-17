Police: TikTok challenge threat toward ‘MHS’ is not Monroe High School in Ohio

“The Monroe Police Department is aware of the national TikTok challenge to make threats against schools, the MPD said in a statement Thursday night. “The students of the Monroe School District acted quickly in reporting the threats they believed were related to our schools. The Monroe Police Department began investigating the posts.

“The threats named ‘MHS’ as the targeted school. Our investigators found that this was referring to a school in another area of Ohio,” the MPD said in its statement.