Police: Violence threat against Fairfield Schools came from outside of Ohio

The violence threat posted on social media that forced Fairfield Schools to increase police security this week didn’t come from Fairfield or Ohio, city police said Friday.
“Over the past few days the Fairfield Police Department has been made aware of several threats of violence circulating on various social media platforms,” according to a statement from police.
“Only one of those threats was specifically directed toward the Fairfield City School District and has been the focus of our efforts to determine the source.”
“Although the investigation is ongoing, we have been able to determine that the original threat posted on social media originated outside of Ohio,” Fairfield Police said.
“We are still working to determine who is responsible for the threat and why they specifically chose Fairfield. We will continue to monitor the situation and maintain the increased level of security within the district as we move forward with our investigation.”
Fairfield school officials said today classes were being conducted normally — with increased security measures — as they have been previously this week.
Late Thursday afternoon, officials at Hamilton Schools, which also was mentioned in a social media threat, said their city police’s investigation disproved the threat’s credibility.
Additional school resource officers were moved to Hamilton High Thursday and all students were “checked” before entering the building, city police officials said.
Franklin City Schools officials on Wednesday investigated an alleged threat against students and staff at Franklin High School.
At about 9:10 a.m., school officials said a student reported seeing a post on social media containing threatening remarks about a potential school shooting.
Also this week, Triad High School in Champaign County dealt with a threat about a shooting, and the student who allegedly made that threat is barred from school and faces multiple criminal charges.
Triad Local School administrators notified the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office school resource officer assigned to the district at about 6:55 p.m. Monday about a threat made to the high school involving two juvenile students.
“One of the students made a threatening comments about committing a shooting at Triad High School,” according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
Deputies initiated an immediate investigation into the allegation, and quickly identified and found a suspect — a Triad High School student.
The student’s parents were made aware of the threats and the student was barred from school until further notice.
(Staff Writer Lauren Pack contributed to this story)
