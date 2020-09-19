Pop-up testing in Dayton on Tuesday

Pop-up testing is not for people with previous positive tests or pending test results.

Back-to-work tests are not recommended for return to work. Pop-up testing is not for documenting a negative test result for work purposes.

The state has a preliminary count of 27,895 tests performed Sept. 15, with a seven day average of 3.4% of tests coming back positive.

Coronavirus testing helps people know whether they are infectious. It alerts recent contacts that they also could be infectious, which helps slow the spread of the virus and protect the community. The testing also helps provide information to public health officials so they can learn more about where and how the virus is spreading.