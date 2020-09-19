Pop-up testing in Dayton on Tuesday

Free coronavirus tests will be offered in Dayton on Tuesday, and appointments or doctor’s recommendation will not be required.
The test collection site is scheduled for noon to 5 p.m. at Bethesda Temple, 3701 Salem Ave., according to Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County.
Testing will be provided in a walk-up format. For questions call the COVID-19 Information Line at 937-225-6217.
People who are having COVID-19 symptoms such as cough, shortness of breath, or new loss of taste or smell are encouraged to get tested as well as people who have had recent contact with someone who’s been infected with the virus.
Repeat testing is not indicated for anyone who has had a positive coronavirus test in the past three months.
Pop-up testing is not for people with previous positive tests or pending test results.
Back-to-work tests are not recommended for return to work. Pop-up testing is not for documenting a negative test result for work purposes.
The state has a preliminary count of 27,895 tests performed Sept. 15, with a seven day average of 3.4% of tests coming back positive.
Coronavirus testing helps people know whether they are infectious. It alerts recent contacts that they also could be infectious, which helps slow the spread of the virus and protect the community. The testing also helps provide information to public health officials so they can learn more about where and how the virus is spreading.