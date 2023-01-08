Popular Cincinnati restaurant to close for more than a month for undisclosed movie shoot

“Our kitchen won’t have any food but we will have a food truck out front on Friday and Saturday and of course we will be offering plenty of libations,” Arnold’s wrote.

Lead by Robert De Niro, “Wise Guys” — a Warner Bros. production — is currently being filmed in various areas around the Tri-State.

The film follows De Niro as both Vito Genovese and Frank Costello, two legendary mobsters from the 20th century.

On Thursday, parts of downtown Cincinnati near Broadway and 4th Street were blocked off and fitted with vintage cars.

In December, there were road closures along State Route 123 south near Morrow in Warren County for the film.

According to Cincinnati Parks, Twin Lakes at Eden Park was closed for a movie shoot on Jan. 4, but park officials would not confirm if the closure was connected to the De Niro movie.

In 2022, actors Tom Hardy and Austin Butler were confirmed to be in town filming The Bikeriders. The Jeff Nichols-directed film — which is a 20th Centry Studios production — follows a motorcycle club in the 1960s and also stars Jodie Comer, Norman Reedus and Michael Shannon.