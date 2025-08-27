Possible human remains found in Hamilton sewer during inspection

The Hamilton Police Department and Butler County Coroner's Office are investigating if a set of bones found during a routine sewer inspection are human. The bones were found on Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF

Credit: Michael D. Pitman

Credit: Michael D. Pitman

The Hamilton Police Department and Butler County Coroner's Office are investigating if a set of bones found during a routine sewer inspection are human. The bones were found on Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF
News
By
36 minutes ago
X

What appeared to be human bones were found on Wednesday during a routine sewer maintenance inspection, according to Hamilton police.

A third-party contractor discovered the remains in the sewer system near the intersection of Third and Market streets.

The Hamilton fire and police departments, the city’s Department of Infrastructure and investigators from the Butler County Coroner’s Office worked to safely recover the bones.

The Hamilton police department is working with the coroner’s office to continue to investigate the discovery.

ExploreClick here for more Hamilton news
In Other News
1
Shooting suspect from Sabor Peruano incident in Fairfield indicted
2
Monroe council member resigns, replacement to be named within 30 days
3
How much will that levy or bond cost you? Here’s how you can find out
4
West Chester Twp. becomes 3rd Butler County community investigating...
5
Vice President JD Vance’s mother says she’s ‘one of the lucky ones’

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Pitman on facebookFollow Michael D. Pitman on twitter

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.