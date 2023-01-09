Records offer new details about Clark County father’s stabbing

A man waited for his father to return to his Jackson Road house before attacking him with a knife on Thursday after an argument that happened between the two earlier that week, Clark County court records allege.
Christopher Patton Jr., 33, was arraigned in Clark County Municipal Court last week on charges of felonious assault and domestic violence. His bond was set at $100,000.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded on Thursday afternoon to a report of a man being stabbed in the 2600 block of West Jackson Road, according to Patton’s affidavit. Patton’s father, who walked to Hustead Twp. firehouse for help, was found to have several stab wounds to the back and his neck area.
The man was flown by a medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital. In total, the father had six stab wounds as well as defensive wounds to his hands, the affidavit said. His condition was unknown as of Monday.
The victim told deputies that he and his son had argued about something earlier that week, and he kicked Patton Jr. out of the house, the affidavit said.
When the victim returned home after being away, Patton Jr. was standing in the driveway. Patton Jr. began stabbing his father after he got out of his vehicle, according to the affidavit.
Several neighbors in the area on Thursday called dispatch to report seeing a man being chased by someone with a knife. Other witnesses to the father and son running down the road told deputies that they heard Patton Jr. screaming, “Yes, I stabbed him over and over ... ,” according to the affidavit.
Patton Jr. was detained by deputies in a field near an area gas station, where they also found two bloody knives at the back of the property, according to the affidavit. A small amount of blood was also found outside the victim’s West Jackson Road home.
Patton Jr. reportedly refused to give his personal information to deputies after he was taken to their headquarters, and he threw his clothing at deputies as he was being booked into Clark County Jail, where he remains an inmate as of Monday. Deputies also found a knife holder attached to Patton Jr.’s belt but did not locate a knife in the holder.
“The family confirmed the suspect has mental health issues,” the affidavit stated.
