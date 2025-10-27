Road rage incident ends with threat to shoot Ross Twp. officer ‘in the face,’ police say

A verbal dispute occurred between Holbert and the driver of the other vehicle, which led to Holbert allegedly grabbing a large piece of wood and throwing it at the victim’s rear vehicle window, police reports say.

The piece of wood struck the victim in the head, causing an injury, according to police.

On the way to the Butler County Jail, Holbert “threatened to kill the arresting officer and shoot him in the face,” according to a statement issued by Ross Twp.

Holbert was charged with two felonies, aggravated assault and aggravated menacing, as well as criminal damaging, a misdemeanor, and driving under suspension. Gessner was charged with a misdemeanor assault and wrongful entrustment of a vehicle.

“We will not tolerate this type of violent behavior in Ross Twp.,” said Police Chief Robert Gerhardt, “and if you threaten to harm our officers in any way, we will seek the maximum prison sentence possible.”