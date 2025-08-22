Road restrictions put in place for Sunday Mojo triathlon at VOA MetroPark

“We do it at VOA because it’s one of the better venues,’’ said Perry Hock, race director.

“The water is really clean. The bike course is pretty well mapped out and the run is done totally in the park. That makes a good venue for the athlete.”

The inside lanes of Liberty Way and Butler-Warren Road will be coned off from 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., for exclusive use by cyclists.

The bike course will not be coned on Butler-Warren Road, north of Bethany Road. There, cyclists will share the roadway with vehicular traffic.

Digital message board will be in place to remind drivers of the traffic restrictions. Minor delays are possible and drivers should proceed with caution when race participants are in the area.

Sponsored by the Mojo Triathlon Club, this is the second year the race course has been modified to make it para-friendly, eliminating curbs for para-athletes in wheelchairs to contend with, Hock said.

“If people are interested, anyone of any size can do it,” Hock said. “Athletes of all shapes and sizes can participate – not just in shorter distances but even Iron Man. Anyone willing to put in the time and training can do it.”

For those non-swimmers, two events are open. Non-runners can also choose between two races.

Athletes will be competing in one of six main events:

*Spring triathlon: 750M swim; 20K bike; 5K run

*Olympic triathlon: 1,500m swim; 40K bike; 10K run

*Spring duathlon: 5K run; 20K bike; 5Krun

*Olympic duathlon: 10K run, 40K bike; 5K run

*Sprint aquabike: 750M swim; 20K bike

*Olympic aquabike: 1,500M swim; 40K bike

Information: www.mojotriathlon.com