Robeks food chain opens 12th Ohio location in Mason

The store is now up and running, and will host a grand opening event on April 15. It will include free samples of the menu, entertainment for all ages and more. Until then, restaurant-goers may try the menu of various smoothies, bowls, toasts and juices.

Robeks has items such as the Tropi-Kale smoothie, packed with kale, pineapple, pineapple sherbet, non-fat frozen yogurt and papaya juice. Customers may add “boosts” such as protein, immunity and energy, to their beverage. Acai bowls and avocado or nut butter sourdough toasts are also available. The Robeks app features a rewards program for patrons.