Robeks food chain opens 12th Ohio location in Mason

National smoothie, juice and health-food chain Robeks, with more than 93 locations from California to Florida to New York, recently opened its newest location in Mason.
The store is now up and running, and will host a grand opening event on April 15. It will include free samples of the menu, entertainment for all ages and more. Until then, restaurant-goers may try the menu of various smoothies, bowls, toasts and juices.
Robeks has items such as the Tropi-Kale smoothie, packed with kale, pineapple, pineapple sherbet, non-fat frozen yogurt and papaya juice. Customers may add “boosts” such as protein, immunity and energy, to their beverage. Acai bowls and avocado or nut butter sourdough toasts are also available. The Robeks app features a rewards program for patrons.
Founded in the 1990s, Robeks’ mission is to provide a place where people can order all of their vitamins in one serving, using creative combinations and high-quality ingredients. The brand states they believe in combining health with impactful business opportunities, which is appealing to franchisees.
“The Mason community is full of health-conscious people who appreciate the delicious, high-quality juices and smoothies that Robeks offers,” said Rebecca Combs, Mason franchise owner, in a statement. “In addition to offering quality products, I’m delighted that being a Robeks franchisee allows me to bring a woman-owned small business to our community.” Combs is planning on opening two additional Robeks locations in the Greater Cincinnati area.
HOW TO GO
What: Robeks
Where: 7924 Mason-Montgomery Road, Mason
Hours: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
About the Author