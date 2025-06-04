Romanian national pleads guilty to bank fraud impacting Liberty Twp.

Breaking: Dayton Children’s opens new $11.8M outpatient care center on Far Hills

A Romanian national convicted in Michigan of illegally reentering the United States pleaded guilty in federal court in Cincinnati last week to a federal crime related to ATM skimming.

Danut Valentin Urseiu, 32, conspired with others to commit bank fraud in the Southern District of Ohio in January and February 2023, according to court documents.

In his plea agreement, he admitted to conspiring with others to place skimming devices onto bank ATMs in Greater Cincinnati, including Cincinnati and Green Twp. in Hamilton County and Liberty Twp. in Butler County.

Co-conspirators used devices to steal information from cardholders and defraud financial institutions. Multiple ATM locations were reported victimized during the timeframe Urseiu and his co-conspirators were operating in the Southern District of Ohio.

Fingerprints on cameras placed with the skimming devices in Ohio matched Urseiu’s prints from arrests in New York in Michigan. His cell phones also contained photos of ATM skimming devices, recording devices and large amounts of cash.

A sentencing hearing has not yet been set.

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.