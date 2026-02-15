Roof collapses at Koch Foods during large fire; 1 person missing

Reports indicate when firefighters arrived around 1 a.m., heavy smoke was showing and there was a strong odor. The Butler County Hazmat Unit is on scene.

It was for anyone within a 2-mile radius of Koch Foods Plant B, which is on Commerce Center Drive.

The air is safe for locals, which is why the shelter-in-place requirement was lifted.

Lakamp said around 8 a.m. the two people taken to the hospital had already been released.

Koch Foods is a major poultry processor company and employer in Fairfield. In 2024, a small fire there caused $50,000 in damage. No people were injured and operations were only briefly interrupted.

That fire was in a mechanical room on the second floor of the main plant and was deemed accidental.

In recent years, Koch Foods has undergone a major expansion and added jobs. It is one of the largest Fairfield employers.