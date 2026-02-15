Roof collapses at Koch Foods during large fire; 1 person missing

One person is unaccounted for and two others were injured in an industrial fire Sunday morning at Koch Foods in Fairfield.
Fairfield Fire Chief Tom Lakamp said a roof collapsed in the blaze, making it tough for firefighters to get inside. There are two ammonia tanks there, which led to a shelter-in-place order being enacted. That has since been lifted.
It was for anyone within a 2-mile radius of Koch Foods Plant B, which is on Commerce Center Drive.
Reports indicate when firefighters arrived around 1 a.m., heavy smoke was showing and there was a strong odor. The Butler County Hazmat Unit is on scene.
The air is safe for locals, which is why the shelter-in-place requirement was lifted.
Lakamp said around 8 a.m. the two people taken to the hospital had already been released.
Koch Foods is a major poultry processor company and employer in Fairfield. In 2024, a small fire there caused $50,000 in damage. No people were injured and operations were only briefly interrupted.
That fire was in a mechanical room on the second floor of the main plant and was deemed accidental.
In recent years, Koch Foods has undergone a major expansion and added jobs. It is one of the largest Fairfield employers.
