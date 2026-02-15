Roof collapses at Koch Foods during large fire; 1 person missing

By Journal-News Staff and WCPO reports
Updated 21 minutes ago
One person is unaccounted for and two others were injured in an industrial fire Sunday morning at Koch Foods in Fairfield.

Fairfield Fire Chief Tom Lakamp said a roof collapsed in the blaze, making it tough for firefighters to get inside. There are two ammonia tanks there, which led to a shelter-in-place order being enacted. That has since been lifted.

A large industrial fire at Koch Foods Plant B on Commerce Center Drive in Fairfield let to a roof collapse. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

It was for anyone within a 2-mile radius of Koch Foods Plant B, which is on Commerce Center Drive.

Reports indicate when firefighters arrived around 1 a.m., heavy smoke was showing and there was a strong odor. The Butler County Hazmat Unit is on scene.

A large industrial fire at Koch Foods Plant B on Commerce Center Drive in Fairfield let to a roof collapse. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

The air is safe for locals, which is why the shelter-in-place requirement was lifted.

Lakamp said around 8 a.m. the two people taken to the hospital had already been released.

Koch Foods is a major poultry processor company and employer in Fairfield. In 2024, a small fire there caused $50,000 in damage. No people were injured and operations were only briefly interrupted.

That fire was in a mechanical room on the second floor of the main plant and was deemed accidental.

In recent years, Koch Foods has undergone a major expansion and added jobs. It is one of the largest Fairfield employers.

Journal-News Staff and WCPO reports