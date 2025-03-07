Ross Police to add K-9 unit; sergeant chosen as handler

By Staff
March 7, 2025
An officer with a lot of hair will soon join the Ross Twp. Police Dept.

A K-9 unit is being added to patrol the community, the department said in a Facebook post Friday. It will include a dual-purpose narcotics detection police dog.

“Sgt. Dave Liddil has been selected as the department’s K9 handler and will attend training this summer alongside our newest four-legged officer,” the post states.

The K-9 unit got a $16,000 donation from the American Legion Hamilton Post 138, which fully funds it through the Matt Haverkamp Foundation. The foundation has awarded more than 115 K-9 units to local law enforcement agencies, according to the police department.

“I am incredibly grateful to the American Legion Post 138 (Hamilton), Ross Lions Club, Mr. Watson, and Mr. Thinnes for their generosity in fully funding our first-ever K-9 Unit at no cost to taxpayers,” said Chief Rob Gerhardt. “We are excited about our new partnership with the Matt Haverkamp Foundation and deeply appreciate the support of Nancy Haverkamp and the Ross Township Board of Trustees in helping us keep our community safe.”

When the unit is in place, there will be a swearing-in ceremony.

K-9 dogs are specially trained to work with law enforcement to find narcotics and help with searches such as those for missing people.

