Roughly 50 Champaign County firefighters working to put out active fire in Urbana

There are several structures that are connected within the city block near North Russell and West Court streets in Urbana, and a majority of the buildings were on fire at some point, Ortlieb said.

As a precautionary measure and due to how advanced the fire was, crews did evacuate some of the houses and buildings nearby due to sparks and smoke.

“What we’re trying to do is take a defensive stance, and in a defensive stance, what we’re trying to do is save the buildings that are not on fire,” Ortlieb said. “We basically have a city block on fire. All these buildings are connected, (and) we’re trying to get ahead of the fire and stop the fire.”

Ortlieb said it’s a challenge to get ahead of the fire when you’re not able to be inside because it “can go in many different avenues” but they have put “a decent stop” on the fire as of late Monday afternoon.

Most of the crews and several engines from Champaign County are on scene helping to contain the fire, including members from fire departments in Clark County, Logan County, St. Paris, Mechanicsburg, West Liberty, North Lewisburg and Moorefield Twp. Crews also got help from city administration, water and police departments to help with evacuations and making sure there is enough water.

Crews will be on scene for several hours Monday evening to contain and put out the fire because all the buildings that were early into the fire are collapsing and there’s fire underneath, Ortlieb said.

No citizens, community members or firefighters have been hurt as a result of the fire.