Safety of Monroe Ohio 63 intersection at forefront as resident makes plea for awareness

Since 2020, Cox said 59 crashes have occurred at the intersection. While some of the crashes have resulted in minor injuries, Cox said earlier this year, a friend accidentally turned left from Heritage Green and drove into westbound traffic on Ohio 63 when she was hit head-on. The woman suffered many broken bones, according to Cox.

Cox suggested placing “Do Not Enter” signs that are more visible at the intersection, and adding painted turn lanes. She said the “Do Not Enter” signs that are there now are hard to see, especially at night.

Another suggestion was installing a flashing warning light to alert motorists that the light at 63 and Heritage Green is about to turn red.

The slight curve on Ohio 63 doesn’t allow motorists and semi-truck drivers traveling westbound enough time to stop before they enter the Heritage Green intersection, she said.

Cox said “it’s not if, but when” a fatal crash will occur there.

“It’s a very dangerous intersection,” Cox said after the meeting. “Something has to be done before it’s too late.”

Mayor Keith Funk thanked Cox for her concerns and said City Manager Larry Lester and Public Works Director Gary Morton will “see what solutions we can entertain.“

Public safety being addressed

The city has spent thousands of dollars trying to reduce the number of accidents at three major intersections on Ohio 63.

Last month, council approved a resolution authorizing Lester to enter into a professional services agreement with Verdantas (formerly CT Consultants) for engineering design services for signal safety improvements along Ohio 63.