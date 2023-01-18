Sam Hubbard’s 98-yard run during Bengals playoff game spurs T-shirt frenzy

“This is one of the most requested tees we’ve ever had … and we’re honored to say this tee is officially supporting The Sam Hubbard Foundation. A portion of each shirt sold from cincyshirts.com/football goes directly to their cause.”

Cincy Shirts and Homage both sell their apparel online. Cincy Shirts has bricks-and-mortar locations in Hyde Park, Fort Mitchell and Over-The-Rhine, while Homage is located in Over-The-Rhine, Orange Village and Columbus.

Long before Hubbard was the man of the moment, he was the “Man of the Year.”

Earlier this season, the 6-foot-5, 265-pound defensive end was presented with a helmet decal designating him — for the second year in a row — as the club’s nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, one of the league’s most prestigious acknowledgements.

But after Sunday night, it might seem tough to equal the latter, though Hubbard — or “The Cincinnati Kid” as NBC play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico excitedly referred to him during the broadcast of the AFC Wild Card game — is one of the rare players who could pull it off.

The 27-year-old defender went to Moeller High School.

Staff Writer Tom Archdeacon contributed to this report.

