Santa, lights, ice skating kick off Holiday in the City festivities

The Greater Springfield Partnership Outdoor Ice Rink opened to kick things off and first in line were Katy Leib, her kids Hendrix and Cora and Katy’s fiancé, Jay Agudell. While Cora and Jay had skating experience, it was the first time for Hendrix, who was excited and nervous, saying it was fun and keeps him active.

Cora’s advice for her brother: don’t fall.

“They’ve been looking forward to it all day,” said Katy Leib.

It was the quartet’s first time experiencing Holiday in the City. Work responsibilities prevented them from coming before, but Katy said they took off work and it was worth it, hoping to also ride the Ferris wheel and mini Himalayan roller coaster and get treats from food trucks.

The rink is open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and Sundays through Jan. 4, with a special Christmas Eve skate. Admission and skate rental are $5.

Twin boys Auggie and Calvin Fisher weren’t quite ready to go on the ice yet. The pair, who will turn four years old in the coming weeks, were happy to observe the skaters from a distance with parents Brigham and Lucy for their first time at Holiday in the City as well.

“They’re the perfect age to be able to come down this year. It’s the first year they get the magic of Christmas,” Lucy said.

They were more eager to watch Santa light the tree and planned visit him with their wish list at the Heritage Center of Clark County, sharing they wanted a fire truck and a car carrier.

Santa turns on the lights

The lead-up to the Grand Illumination included a parade that included the Royal Creek Farm, the Ohio Performing Arts Institute’s cast of the upcoming production of “The Nutcracker,” youth representatives of the Clark County Fair and Northwestern High School Marching Band.

They all made way for Santa and Mrs. Claus, making their traditional entrance on a fire truck, where they were elevated up to the top of the tree for the Grand Illumination, officially signaling the holiday season in Springfield.

Santa brought a bit of the chill from the North Pole with him with wind chills in the teens. This didn’t discourage the crowds, some huddling with each other in between activities.

Several forgot about the chill watching the skies brighten even more with colorful fireworks that rivaled any July Fourth displays and a drone light show that created messages and Christmas symbols including presents, trees and reindeer at the same time.

Entering the Enchanted Forest

Santa quickly went into the Heritage Center’s second floor for its Enchanted Forest where families lined up to visit him and share their wish lists.

In town from Indianapolis visiting family for Thanksgiving, former Springfielder Melissa Heinzen brought her four-year-old daughter Lilly, their first time to Holiday in the City and was just as charmed as her girl, sitting with Santa as Lilly looked wide-eyed at Santa’s glowing book.

Explore Holiday in the City to pack in seasonal cheer over five weeks

“Mommy, can you guess if I was on the naughty or nice list,” Lilly enthusiastically asked mom.

A family member won a local auction for a hotel room at the adjacent Courtyard by Marriott across the street where they would cap the night by watching the fireworks and light show.

“This was incredible, pure joy,” Melissa Heinzen said of the experience.

More to come

This was just the beginning as Holiday in the City will have various other things up through Jan. 4. Highlights for the upcoming week include:

Friday, Dec. 5

Yuletide Celebration, 5-8 p.m. at the Snyder Park Clubhouse, 1900 Park St. This free event will include holiday music, hot chocolate, visits with Santa, shopping and holiday displays.

First Friday Holiday Market, 5-10 p.m. at Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company, 102 W. Columbia St., and Hatch Artist Studios, 105 N. Center St.

Cocktails with the Clauses, 5-8 p.m. at Champion City Guide and Supply, 36 N. Fountain Ave.

Mini Art Market, 5-8 p.m. Frame Haven, 126 E. Main St.

Saturday, Dec. 6

Mrs. Claus Coffee Crawl, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Springfield Metropolis, 102 W. High St. Admission is $33.85. Benefitting the Clark County Literacy Coalition, it will include coffee, holiday treats and a visit from Mrs. Claus.

Breakfast with Santa, 8-10 a.m. at the Ohio Masonic Community Festival Green Clubhouse, 2655 W. National Rd. Admission is $5.

Christmas Bazaar on the Hill, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Ohio Masonic Community Festival Green Clubhouse, 2655 W. National Rd. Baked goods, handmade goods and other items will be available.

WASSO Holiday Tour of Homes, 1-5 p.m. at various homes around Springfield. Tickets cost $20 advance or $25 day of tour at participating homes.

Holidays at the Hatch, noon to 4 p.m. at Hatch Artist Studios, 105 N. Center St.

Jingle Bell Brawl by ArmBar Pro Wrestling, 7 p.m. at the Springfield Metropolis, 102 W. High St. Admission is $17.09 for adults and $11.83 for children.

Sunday, Dec. 7

A Homespun Holiday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pennsylvania House Museum, 1311 W. Main St. Admission is $10 for adults and $3 for children. Tours, crafts, merchants and food will be part of the event.

Gifts of Hope: Making a Difference During the Christmas Season, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 201 N. Limestone St.

Bourbon & Brews Men’s Shopping Event, noon to 3 p.m. at Firefly Boutique, 28 N. Fountain Ave.

WASSO Holiday Tour of Homes, 1-5 p.m. at various homes around Springfield. Tickets cost $20 advance or $25 day of tour at participating homes.

“A Charlie Brown Christmas Live,” 3 p.m. at the Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 S. Fountain Ave. Tickets cost $38 adults and $18 for ages 12-under.

Monday, Dec. 8

Free Movie Monday, 7 p.m. at the State Theater, 19 S. Fountain Ave. “Frosty the Snowman” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” will be shown.

Tuesday, Dec. 9

Holiday at the Museum, 12:30-4:30 p.m. at the Springfield Museum of Art, 107 Cliff Park Rd. Event will include art-making activities.

For other Holiday in the City activities and events and updates, go to www.facebook.com/SpringfieldOhioCVB.