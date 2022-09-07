Second person charged with girl’s murder in 2018 Fairfield Twp. case

At the time of Garcia-Tovar’s death, Spain was 14 and lived on Wildbranch Road, where the shooting occurred. The case has been filed in the juvenile court system because of his age at the time of the offense, said Fairfield Twp. police Sgt. Brandon McCroskey.

The Journal-News does not typically name juvenile suspects unless they are tried as an adult, but it is happening in this case because Spain is now an adult.

On July 23, 2018, Garcia-Tovar was fatally shot inside a car outside the Tyler’s Creek Apartments. She was pronounced dead the next day. A second gunshot victim, Joseph Goolsby of Hamilton, was found with non-life-threatening injuries and has since recovered from his injuries.

Markeylnd Townsend, 23, is also accused in the killing of Garcia-Tovar. He was arrested two weeks after the homicide on an unrelated aggravated robbery charge in Hamilton and sentenced in April 2019 to three years in prison for the second-degree felony. While in prison, Townsend was indicted in April 2021 for murder with a gun specification and felonious assault.

Townsend is accused of firing a weapon into a car full of people driven by Garcia-Tovar.

Townsend’s trial was scheduled to begin in January but was rescheduled until Sept. 19. He is also scheduled to be back in Butler County Common Pleas Court for a final pretrial hearing on Sept. 14.