Semi hauling vehicles catches fire in Springfield

A tractor-trailer rig hauling new Kia vehicles caught fire in Springfield on Thursday afternoon, blocking traffic in the area.
The incident happened on Troy Road (Route 41) near Hillcrest Avenue about 2:15 p.m. and did extensive damage to the cab of the semi and some of the new Kias.
Westbound Troy Road was blocked to traffic, and one lane of eastbound traffic remained open.
Flames and smoke shot from the vehicles.
Several witnesses posted video clips of the fire to social media sites.
