Sentencing scheduled today for Steve Rauch Inc. in Dayton corruption investigation

The three had faced prison sentences if they had been convicted of the original charges of one of count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and six counts of mail fraud. Rauch and Sutton Cameron had pleaded not guilty to those charges but James Cameron never entered a plea.

Sentencing for Green Star is scheduled for April 14.

The conspiracy charge the two companies pleaded guilty to involves a demolition contract Steve Rauch Inc. completed for the city of Dayton in 2014, according to the bill of information attorneys for the two companies agreed was true.

Green Star Trucking worked on the project but Rauch and Cameron’s companies falsely claimed that Green Star did work that it did not perform, allowing Rauch to fulfill the city’s requirement that disadvantaged small or women-owned businesses participate in city demolition contracts.

Steve Rauch Inc. failed to meet the required disadvantaged business participation goal and asked Green Star Trucking to “falsely certify that it had completed and been paid for several thousand dollars’ worth of additional work on the project,” according to the bill of information.

“Green Star agreed and signed the false paperwork. Steve Rauch Inc. then mailed this document to Dayton during June 2014, hoping that the city would release payments on the contract,” according to the bill of information, which does not include the amount of money involved.

A Dayton Daily News investigation found that Rauch used Green Star to meet minority contracting goals for nearly $4.7 million in city of Dayton demolition contracts between 2008 and 2016. The investigation also found that that Green Star won work as a subcontractor on at least 34 public contracts since 2008.

Three other cases that were part of that federal investigation also related to city contracts, including ones that involved awarding a portion of the work to disadvantaged, minority and other small businesses.

Former Dayton City Commissioner Joey D. Williams, former state Rep. Clayton Luckie and former Dayton city employee RoShawn Winburn, accepted plea deals and were sentenced to prison. Luckie completed his sentence, Williams was released early on home confinement due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Winburn is scheduled to report to prison later this year.

Dayton businessman Brian Higgins originally pleaded not guilty to three counts of mail fraud and one count of wire fraud but in December federal prosecutors added an additional wire fraud count and two counts of tampering with a witness. His trial is scheduled for March 29.

In December Rauch’s attorney Chat Ziepfel said Rauch was pleased to have charges against him dismissed.

“As to Steve Rauch Inc., the company is satisfied to have resolution in this matter and looks forward to continuing to provide essential demolition and excavation services in the Dayton area, as it has done for more than 40 years,” Ziepfel said in December.

In an unrelated case, Rauch’s company SRI was convicted in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court in 2019 of illegal open dumping of solid waste and violating demolition and debris rules. Court sanctions required the company to develop employee training programs, increase financial assurance for solid waste facility post-closure care for 15 years and comply with all construction and demolition landfill rules. Rauch was found not guilty in that case and the company was released from community control in December.

