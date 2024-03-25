Sheriff’s office: Older homeowner shoots woman during attack

When crews arrived, they found a woman who had been shot laying on the driveway, where a car parked was from outside the county, said sheriff’s Lt. Kristopher Shultz.

“It was reported that there was an assault on the homeowner here at the residence, it was an elderly male, and that he used a firearm to defend himself in that course of that assault,” Shultz said.

The woman, who was not identified, was taken by MedFlight in unknown condition to Kettering Health Main Campus in Kettering. It is not clear how many times she was shot.

The man, who also was not identified, was taken to a hospital for treatment as well, Shultz said.

The shooting and assault remain under investigation.