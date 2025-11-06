The iconic Shillito’s elves display in Cincinnati will be visible beginning Nov. 27

Visitors will be able to see the decades-old collection from Nov. 27 to Jan. 4. While visible 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the elves will also be animated from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays through Sundays, and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

The display will feature The Mail Sorter, Little Woodshop, Pete the Painter, Lazzie Bear and Gift Wrap, as well as Elves at Home, including the Piano Player, Ned the Newspaper Reader and the Bunkbed Elves.

Artist Mark Trierweiler stores the elves throughout the year and keeps them in working condition for the holiday season.

“I always enjoy bringing the elves back during the holiday season, but seeing them return to the Fountain District feels extra special,” Trierweiler said. “Carew Tower is such a landmark Cincinnati location, and I’m excited for a new generation to experience the magic right in the heart of downtown.”

Being at Carew Tower means the elves will also be close to downtown Cincinnati’s winter festivities, including Fountain Square’s new Winterhaus enclosed space that will have local retailers and a full bar, and the UC Health Ice Rink opening at the Elm Street Plaza.