Shooting range soon to open on Ohio 4 in Liberty Twp.

Midwest Shooting Center has announced the Aug. 5 grand opening of its new state-of-the-art indoor shooting range and retail facility in Liberty Twp.

The new establishment is located in the old Kroger store at 5420 Liberty Fairfield Road (facing Ohio 4) with Aldi opening in the other part of the building. This “groundbreaking establishment promises to revolutionize the shooting sports experience for enthusiasts and beginners alike.”

Existing members will have early access to the facility starting Aug. 1. The closest location is in Beavercreek and they also have locations in Lima and Toledo and facilities in Indiana, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Some key features of the Midwest Shooting Center include:

• Cutting-Edge Indoor Range: The center offers two climate-controlled indoor shooting bays equipped with advanced ventilation systems, ensuring a comfortable and safe shooting environment throughout the year.

• Nation’s #1 Firearm Training Program: They say their proprietary approach to firearms training is unlike anything the Cincinnati market has ever seen and will benefit both first-time shooters and seasoned pros.

• Retail Showroom: A fully stocked retail showroom offering an extensive selection of firearms, ammunition, accessories, and shooting gear from top-tier brands. Knowledgeable staff members will be on hand to assist customers in making informed purchasing decisions.

• Memberships and Amenities: Midwest Shooting Center offers premium membership options with exclusive benefits, including unlimited range time at all MSC locations, online lane reservations, access to members-only lounge, deep discounts, monthly guest passes, and much more.

“We are thrilled to be here in Liberty Township,” CEO David Sabo said. “Our mission is to provide a safe and welcoming environment for shooters of all levels while promoting responsible firearm ownership. We’re confident that our cutting-edge facility, combined with our commitment to exceptional customer service, will make Midwest Shooting Center a staple brand in the greater Cincinnati area.”

The grand opening festivities will kick off at 10am and include door busters, facility tours, specials, and exciting giveaways every hour. Midwest Shooting Center will be open to the public.

For membership-related questions e-mail Amy at: cincinnatimembership@midwestshootingcenter.com