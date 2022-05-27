dayton-daily-news logo
1 dead in shooting inside Walmart in Fairfield Twp.

Law enforcement officials surround Walmart on Princeton Road in Fairfield Twp. around 9 p.m. Thurs., May 26, 2022. There was a shooting inside the electronics area of the store. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Law enforcement officials surround Walmart on Princeton Road in Fairfield Twp. around 9 p.m. Thurs., May 26, 2022. There was a shooting inside the electronics area of the store. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

News
By Journal-News Staff
FAIRFIELD TWP. — At least two people were shot just before 8 p.m. inside the Walmart on Princeton Road following an incident the electronics department, according to officials. One person is dead.

The preliminary investigation indicates the suspect may have been trying to steal cell phones, was confronted and began shooting, law enforcement officials said.

The male suspect fled, but officials had a description of the car and license number. The car was stopped in the area of Hensley Avenue and 13th Street in Hamilton, but the driver was not the shooting suspect.

Officials are still searching for the suspect, according to officials.

The Walmart where this happened is in a busy spot as it is near the Bridgewater Falls shopping plaza and many other stores.

This story will be updated when more information is confirmed by authorities.

