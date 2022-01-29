Skyline restaurant to open in Springfield

Kurlas said that his family was impressed by the area and cited the community as well as economic development efforts over the years as a few of the reasons they chose Springfield.

There is currently no Skyline locations in Springfield.

The hope is that in the future, the Kurlas family can expand their presence in the Springfield area, potentially opening more Skyline locations there.

The plan now is to start the construction process, a few buildings at the property will be demolished first, with construction expected to start in the next two to three months. Kurlas said that they would like to use local contractors.

The goal is for the store to be ready to open by the end of this year.