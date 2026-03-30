Small railroad explosives removed from Clark County house

A railroad torpedo, once common in the railroad business.

A railroad torpedo, once common in the railroad business.
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The Dayton Bomb Squad was called to a house in Clark County after a person cleaning a garage found aging railroad explosives.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called Monday at 12:14 p.m. to a house in the 4700 block of Old Mill Road in Mad River Twp. for possible aged explosives.

The owner of the house said that he was cleaning out the garage when he found about 30 railroad torpedoes.

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Railroad torpedoes are small, outdated communication devices that clips onto the rails, and explode with a loud noise when the train rolls over them. They were meant to be heard over the noise of the engine to warn the conductor of danger ahead on the tracks like a broken-down train or working maintenance crews.

The torpedoes can contain potassium perchlorate, an oxidizing compound that is often used in fireworks, and could be dangerous, the sheriff’s office said.

Crews from the Hustead Fire Department were called, and later the devices were removed by the Dayton Bomb Squad.

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Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.