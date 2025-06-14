Some of the top craft breweries in the U.S. will be at Jungle Jim’s festival

Typically a two-day festival, this year’s event has been changed to two, separate, four-hour sessions on a single day, at the station, 8871 N. Gilmore Road.

The move, organizers say, was more convenient for breweries (some of which would only be available for one day), the public and staff.

“(The change) helped us lure three of the top 10 breweries in the United States — Fabled Brew Works, Other Half Brewing, and Trillium Brewing," Sneed said. “They’ve never been here before. The oldest brewery in the United States – D.G. Yuengling & Sons – will be here.”

Visitors can choose to attend the 1-5 p.m. session or the 6:30-10:30 p.m. session. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door with a smart phone, at a cost of $70 plus tax or a non-drinker ticket for $25 plus tax.

Admission includes a souvenir six-ounce tasting glass and up to 25 beer samplings including lagers, ales, sours, ciders, seltzers and canned cocktails.

New this year to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Jungle Jim’s, is the debut of the Jungle Jim’s Fruit Stand beer. Developed in collaboration with the High Grain Brewing, the beer is infused with a lot of the fruits founder Jim Bonaminio first sold.

“It’s the first thing you see when you enter,’’ Sneed said. “This is the first time we’ve made it.”

Representatives from the nearly 100 breweries will be at each station to answer questions.

Outside, visitors will find six food trucks offering Mexican, barbecue, ice cream, Cajun, American comfort and other foods. The Jungle Jim’s chefs will offer a barbecue plate with coleslaw, chips and potato salad.

There will also be activities outside at both sessions including cornhole and a giant Jenga. DJ Johnny Jukes will provide music at the first session; the Ken Wolterman Band, at the second.

A full bourbon bar and cigars will be available at both sessions. There will also be a large swag table and a silent auction with a portion of proceeds going to the Purple Monkey Project.

The project that support youth and youth-centered charities, started in honor of Reagan – “Rey” who died in an accident four years ago. A purple monkey was her favorite stuffed animal.

Get tickets online at www.junglejims.com.