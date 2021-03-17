Sonar, cadaver dog alert investigators to Ohio River area during search for Middletown boy’s body

Gosney confessed to the death of her son and said she and her boyfriend, James Hamilton, took the boy’s body to Lawrenceburg, Ind. on Feb. 28 and threw him in the Ohio River.

Gosney, 29, and Hamilton, 42, were indicted this month by a Butler County grand jury on 31 combined charges alleging crimes against all three children, including murder, involuntary manslaughter, gross abuse of a corpse and endangering children for Gosney and kidnapping, gross abuse of a corpse, kidnapping and endangering children for Hamilton.

Searches have been challenging since the body was dumped into the river due to the high level and current of the river. Searches have been unable to search on many days.

Law enforcement from the region, including the Preble County Sheriff’s Office and the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, and the Hamilton County Police Association Search and Recovery Unit have combined efforts.