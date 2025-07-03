Breaking: Life-threatening injuries reported after vehicle hits person in truck bed in Xenia

Soul Asylum headlines free All America Bash that includes food, fireworks

Two-day celebration opens Friday at VOA Museum of Broadcasting
West Chester Twp. -sponsored fireworks will end the All America Bash at the Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting Friday at 10 p.m. Contributed photo

By Sue Kiesewetter
32 minutes ago
The Taps, Tastes and Tunes Independence Day celebration has been rebranded to the All America Bash and shortened a day.

The food and music venue will be held in front of the Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting, 8070 Tylersville Road, in West Chester Twp. Hours are noon to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday.

Grammy award-winning Soul Asylum will be the headline performer, playing at 9 p.m. Friday. Fireworks will light up the sky beginning at 10 p.m., Saturday.

“We’ll have local bands throughout the day, inflatables for the kids,’’ said David Wertheim, event manager for ColdIron, organizers of the bash.

“It’s free admission. It’s a good event. We want people to come out, get some food and enjoy yourself for the day.”

New this year will be the 1:15 p.m., Friday, raising of “one of the area’s largest American flags on the tower at the VOA museum,” Wertheim said. “It will only be flown on special occasions.”

Vendors All American Grill, The Lumpia Queen, The Cone, Lil Taste of Soul, MoJoe’s Jams, Jellies & Cakes and Order Up will be offering a variety of food. Among the offerings: mac ‘n’ cheese, chicken tenders, pulled pork, cheeseburger, hot dog, corn dog, pork and funnel cakes.

Beer, wine, slushes, lemonade, ice tea and sodas will also be offered for purchase.

There will be several vendors including United States navy recruiters, face painting, and tattoos.

Music Lineup

Friday

Noon: Shuffle

3 p.m.: Everyday People

6 p.m.: Mix Tape

9 p.m.: Soul Asylum

Saturday

Noon: Michelle Robinson

3 p.m.: 1.21 Gigawatts

6:30 p.m.: Front Rose

9:45: Singing of the National Anthem by Raise the Roof, acapella group

10 p.m.: Fireworks

